Canada’s main opposition under fire from own members over ‘tasteless’ Trudeau ad By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with children at the daycare in Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean school in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, July 27, 2021.



TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s main opposition Conservative Party was criticized by some of its own members on Saturday for a “tasteless” ad put out targeting Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day before he is expected to call an election in the hope of securing a majority in Parliament.

“The only reason for an election is because Trudeau wants a majority,” reads the tagline of the 37-second ad released on Friday.

The video shows Trudeau’s head pasted on top of Veruca Salt, a character from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, in which she throws a fit for not getting what she wants.

The ad drew anger online, with some viewers calling it tasteless. Later, some Conservative members of parliament expressed their dissatisfaction.

Todd Doherty, a British Columbia MP wrote on Twitter that expected the Conservative Party to be better: “This is embarrassing.”

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) was not available for an immediate comment.

Trudeau is planning a snap election https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-pm-trudeau-is-planning-call-snap-election-sept-20-sources-2021-08-12 for Sept. 20 and is expected to make the announcement on Sunday, Reuters reported this week, as the ruling Liberals push for a vote two years ahead of schedule.

A survey by Abacus on Thursday put the Liberals at 37% and the Conservatives at 28%.

“Well, I suspect I was never getting your vote, but I agree that video is dumb. Sadly they don’t ask me my opinion on these things…,” Ontario CPC MP Scott Aitchison wrote on Twitter in response to a reader who asked whether the ad would get people to vote for the Conservatives.

On Saturday, the Liberal Party released its own ad, featuring Trudeau.

“Let’s think even bigger Canada. Let’s be relentless. Let’s keep moving forward, for everyone,” Trudeau said in the minute-long spot.