Canada’s Lynx rebrands as budget carrier, plans 2022 launch

Canadian budget upstart Lynx Air said on Tuesday it will launch service in early 2022 with a former Australian airline executive as CEO and new Boeing 737 MAX jets, as leisure traffic rebounds after a COVID-19-induced slump.

Calgary-based Lynx, formerly charter Enerjet, is banking on growth as an ultra-low-cost carrier under Chief Executive Merren McArthur, a former head of budget airline Tigerair Australia.

Lynx said in a news release it has firm orders and lease agreements in place for a total of 46 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over the next seven years. The first three 737s will arrive in early 2022 when service starts.