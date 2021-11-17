Canada’s Loblaw posts upbeat revenue on robust grocery demand By Reuters

(Reuters) – Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by sustained consumer demand for groceries and other essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail sales in Canada rebounded in August thanks to the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, which included in-store capacity limits and a temporary ban on the sale of discretionary goods.

The company also said that demand for back-to-school and Thanksgiving seasons was robust, signaling a return to pre-pandemic routines.

Revenue rose to C$16.05 billion ($12.77 billion) in the third quarter from C$15.67 billion from a year earlier, surpassing analyst estimates of C$15.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$431 million, or C$1.27 per share, in the three months ended Oct. 9, from C$342 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars)

