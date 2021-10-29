Canada’s economy stutters and stalls amid supply bottlenecks

Canada’s economic growth unexpectedly faltered at the end of the third quarter, casting doubts on the strength of the nation’s recovery.

Gross domestic product was little changed in September, according to a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada released Friday, while the expansion grew by a less-than-expected 0.4 per cent in August. Overall for the third quarter, the economy grew by 0.5 per cent, or an annualized pace of below 3 per cent, according to Bloomberg calculations.

That’s a disappointing result, even from recently downgraded estimates for the three-month period, after an even weaker first half of the year.

The Bank of Canada pared back its growth forecasts for the third quarter to 5.5 per cent this week, even as it ramped up its estimates of inflation. Economists were anticipating 4 per cent annualized growth for the quarter, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey this month.