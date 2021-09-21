Canada’s Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

Article content

Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Tuesday it will shut down a facility in Edmonton, Alberta, adding to the woes of the cash-strapped Canadian pot producer which has been reeling under the impact of the pandemic since last year.

The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario.

“We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.