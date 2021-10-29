Canada to appeal decision to compensate indigenous children harmed by discrimination

Article content TORONTO — The Canadian government said on Friday it would appeal a federal court decision upholding a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling for it to individually compensate indigenous children and their caregivers harmed by a discriminatory child welfare system. The decision means Canada will continue a 14-year legal battle. The government filed the notice late on Friday afternoon, ahead of a deadline. The tribunal’s ruling is expected to cost the federal government billions of dollars.

Article content The notice says the government “acknowledges the finding of systemic discrimination and does not oppose the general principle that compensation to First Nations individuals.” However, awarding compensation to individuals as the tribunal did was “inconsistent with the nature of the complaint, the evidence, past jurisprudence and the Canadian Human Rights Act,” the notice added. It is the latest in a series of cases brought by indigenous people in Canada, who have been subject to government discrimination for more than a century. In cases running the gamut from human rights to fiduciary duty and treaty rights, legal victories are emboldening indigenous communities, setting new standards for indigenous-government relations and sending governments a message that promises are not enough, lawyers say.