Canada temporarily withdraws non-essential personnel from embassy in Haiti By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Thursday it was temporarily withdrawing non-essential personnel from its embassy in Haiti, citing a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country.
“Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian embassy staff from Haiti,” the government said in a statement, adding that essential staff will continue to support Canadians in Haiti.
