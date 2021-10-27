Canada Seen as Model for How Australia Crypto ETFs Could Develop

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canada provides a model for how Australia’s exchange-traded fund sector could expand to offer products investing in Bitcoin, according to fund manager BetaShares.

The Canadian experience suggests a Bitcoin ETF with assets of about A$500 million ($376 million) is possible in Australia, Alistair Mills, director of institutional business and capital markets at BetaShares, said in a webinar in Sydney Wednesday.

The first North American fund investing directly in the volatile cryptocurrency debuted in Canada in February. There are now a range of Bitcoin products there, with the two biggest having assets of more than C$1 billion. The U.S. this month allowed a futures-based ETF, a development that helped propel Bitcoin to a record high.