Canada says rate of decline in COVID-19 cases has slowed, precautions must remain

OTTAWA — The rate of decline in Canadian COVID-19 cases has slowed somewhat, but it is too soon to fully lift precautions put in place to fight the pandemic, the country’s top health official said on Friday.

Theresa Tam told a briefing that the incidence of reported cases was now highest among children under 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

An average of 2,230 new cases were reported daily over the previous week compared with more than 4,400 during the peak of the fourth wave. Data show that as of Oct. 23, 83.7% of eligible Canadians had been fully inoculated.