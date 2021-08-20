Canada retail sales jump in June, but seen falling in July

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales surged 4.2% in June from May, led by a strong rebound in demand for clothing and accessories, while July retail sales likely fell 1.7%, data showed on Friday. The June gain was slightly below the average analyst estimate of 4.4%, Statistics Canada data showed. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, retail sales were up 4.7%, just beating expectations of 4.6%. Sales increased in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 69.5% of retail trade, as COVID-19 restrictions were eased and Canadians flocked back to nonessential stores, Statscan said.