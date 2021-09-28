Home Business Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month,...

Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month, Finance Minister to stay By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference, as he tells reporters that the two Canadian citizens who were detained by Beijing have left Chinese airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, in Ottawa, Ontario,

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected to their second minority mandate last week.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, also said the House of Commons would return this fall.

“I have asked Chrystia Freeland to continue serving as deputy prime minister and our minister of finance, and she has accepted,” he said. “We will be swearing in Cabinet in the month of October.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©