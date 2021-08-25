Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

OTTAWA — Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell by 2.0% in July over June, led by lower sales in the building materials and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

In June, wholesale trade fell 0.8%.

The July estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 59.3%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 84.8%. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, editing by Dale Smith)