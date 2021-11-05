Canada Goose’s Homemade Strategy Sidesteps Supply-Chain Snarls

Article content (Bloomberg) — Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has long touted its made-in-Canada approach to boost the brand’s appeal. It’s now pointing to it as an asset against the supply-chain logjams that are giving global retailers headaches. With eight factories in its home country, and a habit of keeping plenty of raw materials on hand, Toronto-based Canada Goose has what it needs to meet demand this year and build up inventory next year, Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said in an interview Friday after the company reported earnings.

Article content “The fact our products are made in Canada is important,” Reiss said. “It has positioned us very well.” The company doesn’t expect any material impact from supply or shipping issues in the fall or winter, when demand for its key products peaks, Reiss said. While it does import raw materials, it always carries “a healthy amount” to react to demand, he said. See also: Supply-chain crisis risks taking world economy down The shares climbed as much as 21% Friday after the company raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year. They were up 20% at 11:29 a.m. in Toronto. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says “The recovery of demand for lifestyle designs is demonstrated by Canada Goose’s 2Q adjusted-diluted EPS beat and early full-year 2022 guidance raise, with the company’s well-managed costs and supply chain also encouraging.”