Article content

OTTAWA — The Canadian economy added a net 157,100 jobs in September, all of them accounted for by full-time positions, and the jobless rate fell to 6.9 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the economy would gain 65,000 jobs in September and for the unemployment rate to fall to 6.9 per cent from 7.1 per cent in August.

More to come …

© Thomson Reuters 2021