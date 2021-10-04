Home Business Canada formally invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute...

Canada formally invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view of the Imperial Oil refinery, located near Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, which Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered shut down in May 2021, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada March 20, 2021. Picture taken March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – Canada on Monday formally invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to request negotiations over Enbridge (NYSE:) Inc’s Line 5 oil pipeline, which the state of Michigan has ordered to shut down over concerns it could leak into the Great Lakes.

Gordon Giffin, legal counsel for the Canadian government, filed a letter to the federal court dealing with the legal dispute between Enbridge and Michigan, informing the judge of the move.

Canada’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

