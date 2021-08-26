Canada forecasts 26 per cent drop in crop supplies due to drought

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Canada, the world’s biggest canola grower and a major wheat producer, forecasts a 26 per cent drop in supplies of its main crops as drought ravages output and inventories shrink.

Still, as Canadian farmers harvest their crops, there is “significant uncertainty” regarding yield and production estimates, the government said. Total supply in principal field crops is expected to fall sharply “due to the low level of carry in stocks combined with lower production.”

Canada is forecast to harvest 71.8 million metric tons of all principal field crops this year, down 27 per cent from 2020-21. Total supplies will tumble to 85.4 million tons while inventories at the end of the year are pegged at 6.7 million tons, down 36 per cent.

Canola production is seen at 15 million tons, down 20 per cent from last year, while Canadian farmers are expected to harvest 20.2 million tons of wheat, down 43 per cent.

