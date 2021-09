Article content

Canada is extending restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until Sept. 26, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Travelers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India once the restriction on direct flights expires, provided they have a proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test, according to the statement. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)