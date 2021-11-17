 Canada Drives Named One of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 Winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program For Its Third Consecutive Year

Article content
Today’s announcement also marks the sixth year that the company has been named one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Today, Canada Drives , Canada’s largest 100% online car shopping and to-your-door delivery platform, received an Enterprise Fast 15 award, an awards category in the Technology Fast 50 program. This leadership category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. It’s open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.
Today’s announcement marks the third consecutive year that Deloitte has named Canada Drives an Enterprise Fast 15 winner. In 2021, the company ranked 11th in the Enterprise Fast 15 category.
It’s also the sixth time that Canada Drives has been named on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™ ranking. This year, the company ranked 479th with a growth rate of 226% during this period. The company has earned its place on the Technology Fast 500™ ranking every year since 2016.
“We’ve made substantial strides over the past year with our expansion to Ontario and more recently Alberta. Now more than 24 million Canadians have the ability to purchase a car online,” said Cody Green, Co-CEO of Canada Drives. “With an increase of 226% revenue growth, we’ve demonstrated that building trust with our customers, developing an incredible service alongside changing consumer habits, and continuing our expansion nationwide is a fundamental model for success.”
Canadians in BC, Ontario and Alberta can select from the largest inventory of any online vehicle purchasing and delivery platform in Canada, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep and as quickly as the next day. Canada Drives is well positioned to be the most significant player in the online vehicle purchasing industry. The company is backed by years of experience in the auto sales industry as an existing, trusted provider of auto financing for Canadians, as well as $130 million CAD in funding.
“We’re extremely proud to recognize this year’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are showcasing a level of excellence as Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision for the future, competitive drive and passion for pushing the boundaries set the pace to catapult Canadian innovation forward.”
Eligibility in the Enterprise Fast 15 category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27 th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Canada Drives
Canada Drives is the largest 100% online car shopping and to-you-door delivery platform available in Canada. Customers can shop for certified used vehicles, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day. Through Canada Drives, purchasing a vehicle online saves Canadians time and money, and reduces the stress and pressure often associated with car shopping. Canada Drives has made it possible to shop online for a vehicle with confidence, convenience and ease.
