 Canada Drives Named One of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 Winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program For Its Third Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Today, Canada Drives , Canada’s largest 100% online car shopping and to-your-door delivery platform, received an Enterprise Fast 15 award, an awards category in the Technology Fast 50 program. This leadership category recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. It’s open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2017 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2020.

Today’s announcement also marks the sixth year that the company has been named one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Today’s announcement marks the third consecutive year that Deloitte has named Canada Drives an Enterprise Fast 15 winner. In 2021, the company ranked 11th in the Enterprise Fast 15 category.

It’s also the sixth time that Canada Drives has been named on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™ ranking. This year, the company ranked 479th with a growth rate of 226% during this period. The company has earned its place on the Technology Fast 500™ ranking every year since 2016.

“We’ve made substantial strides over the past year with our expansion to Ontario and more recently Alberta. Now more than 24 million Canadians have the ability to purchase a car online,” said Cody Green, Co-CEO of Canada Drives. “With an increase of 226% revenue growth, we’ve demonstrated that building trust with our customers, developing an incredible service alongside changing consumer habits, and continuing our expansion nationwide is a fundamental model for success.”

Canadians in BC, Ontario and Alberta can select from the largest inventory of any online vehicle purchasing and delivery platform in Canada, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep and as quickly as the next day. Canada Drives is well positioned to be the most significant player in the online vehicle purchasing industry. The company is backed by years of experience in the auto sales industry as an existing, trusted provider of auto financing for Canadians, as well as $130 million CAD in funding.

“We’re extremely proud to recognize this year’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are showcasing a level of excellence as Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision for the future, competitive drive and passion for pushing the boundaries set the pace to catapult Canadian innovation forward.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .