Canada could see its first lithium-ion battery cell factory open soon — on the back of the humble forklift

Establishing a factory here that produces lithium-ion batteries has so far eluded business leaders and politicians’ best efforts Photo by StromCore

Article content The forklift, that vehicle with a pronged device in front for lifting heavy loads that’s found mostly in dingy warehouses and out-of-the-way loading docks, rarely enters the conversation about how Canada can grab a coveted piece of the rapidly growing battery-powered electric vehicle market.

Article content Yet earlier this month, Mississauga-based Stromcore Energy Inc., which assembles lithium-ion batteries for forklifts at a modest plant in Ontario, announced preliminary plans to build what could be, if successful, Canada’s first large scale lithium-ion battery cell factory. The announcement comes after the federal Liberals set aside billions of dollars to help Canada’s automotive industry, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s manufacturing trade, pivot so that 100 per cent of the new light-duty cars and passenger trucks are zero-emission vehicles by 2035. So far, however, establishing a factory in Canada that produces lithium-ion batteries — which would replace the engine as the critical component in most zero-emission vehicles — has eluded business leaders and politicians’ best efforts.

Article content Maxime Vidricaire, 31, co-founder and chief business officer of Stromcore, told the Financial Post his new subsidiary company, called StromVolt Americas Inc, will succeed as a battery maker in Canada, where others have not yet, because it plans to use another company’s technology: Although his company hasn’t disclosed how it will finance its endeavour, it says it struck a deal under which the Taiwanese conglomerate Delta Electronics Inc. will license its lithium-ion battery technology, provide training to its workers and sell it all the necessary equipment. Photo by StromCore “Without naming specifics, we’re hearing about a lot of companies trying to raise boat loads of money and then figure out the expertise and technology part,” said Vidricaire. “We tried to take the reverse position. We wanted a really, really concrete answer, so that we’ve eliminated the uncertainty, because it’s a monumental challenge.”

Article content Stromcore already imports lithium-ion cells that Delta produces in Taiwan to its plant in Mississauga, Ont., where they are assembled into battery modules and mostly exported to the forklifts in the U.S. Producing the same cells at a factory in Canada would allow the company to bring the supply line closer to the end market, Vidricaire said. But Stromcore’s announcement about a proposed battery cell factory lacked many important details, including how it intends to finance construction and exactly where it would be located. Vidricaire said the plan is to start small, initially building a factory that will enable 250-megawatt hour per year of production capacity and cost hundreds of millions of dollars — more modest than the multibillion dollar, gigawatt factories that some global automakers have planned.

Article content Public records indicate StromVolt engaged a lobbyist this year to approach Investissement Quebec and Quebec’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation about helping to finance construction of a battery factory. IQ declined to comment. Pierre Fitzgibbon, minister of economy and innovation in Quebec, said he and his team held a few calls with Stromcore, and are excited about the prospects of building a battery factory in Quebec. But he likened StromVolt to a startup, which still needs to prove itself. Photo by StromCore “It’s at the inception, so I want to be guarded about our enthusiasm,” Fitzgibbon said. “It’s a bit premature.” But he said if the company advances the project further, and can obtain financing and prove its product is viable, he said his ministry would like to provide incentives and support.

Article content In February, StromVolt plans to send a team to visit facilities in Asia that produce Delta’s lithium-ion cells, and simultaneously to begin construction at a site in Quebec. Delta will eventually send a team to Canada and stay for as long as nine months to assist StromVolt in launching its manufacturing operations by a targeted date of early 2024, according to Vidricaire. “We’re two years away from operations, which is extremely fast for a large-scale cell manufacturing company,” he said. “The reason we feel confident saying that is Delta feels confident.” A Fremont, California-based spokesman for Delta Americas, where it manufactures and distributes a wide range of industrial and consumer products, said the company would decline to comment on its deal with StromVolt, citing confidentiality agreements.

Article content Past news reports indicate that in 2014, Delta Group, the parent company of Delta Electronics struck a deal to purchase Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ prismatic rechargeable lithium-ion cell battery business for an undisclosed sum. Now, Delta uses the technology in a variety of products including energy storage systems and batteries, and has also struck up other partnerships with Mitsubishi over the years. We’re two years away from operations, which is extremely fast for a large-scale cell manufacturing company Maxime Vidricaire, co-founder, chief business officer, Stromcore Stromcore, which was founded in 2016 and is privately held, does not disclose its financial information. In promotional materials, it says revenues reached around $20 million last year and that its batteries can be found in forklifts used by major corporations such as Ford Motor Corp. and General Electric Co.

Article content The Financial Post could not confirm that information. But some details of Stromcore’s finances are public. In 2019, Export Development Canada announced a $600,000 bonding facility for Stromcore. It said the company’s revenues had tripled since 2016, and noted that in North America, forklifts still largely run on lead-acid batteries. Of course, Canada’s forklift sector remains tiny: Between 2016 and 2020, about 175,000 vehicles were exported, according to Statistics Canada. Globally, the forklift market is expected to grow 2.2 per cent annually over the next five years to reach US$19.6 billion, according to ReportLinker. Dan Woynillowicz, a principal at Polaris Strategy + Insights in Victoria, which lobbies for clean energy as a solution to climate change, said that Tesla Inc. and other passenger vehicles draw attention from investors and consumers, but lithium-ion batteries are seeing “much more aggressive” uptake in scooters, motorcycles and other niche applications such as forklifts.

Article content “It really hasn’t received the attention because it’s not as sexy,” said Woynillowicz. Forklifts tend to be purchased in fleets by companies that operate warehouses, which may make it a smart entry market for an aspiring battery maker, he added. Photo by James MacDonald/Bloomberg files Indeed, Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Electrovaya Inc., also based in Mississauga, Ont., and which also assembles lithium-ion batteries at a plant in that city, has pivoted to the forklift market after initially looking at passenger vehicles. Back in 2015, it acquired a 700-megawatt hour per year battery plant in Germany to supply batteries for Daimler’s two-seater electric Smart car. But consumer sales of the car never reached expectations, and Electrovaya eventually closed its facilities in Germany.

Article content Electrovaya spokesman Jason Roy said the company’s battery was “too good for that car,” but well-suited for a forklift that needed to operate in cold environments, for multiple shifts per day and to charge quickly. He said a battery costs US$20,000 on average, and the company has estimated there is an addressable market for its battery of around 2 million vehicles in the U.S. alone. “We felt this was a market that was ripe for lithium-ion battery technology,” said Roy, adding, “We think we’re in the very early stages of this market taking off.” It is also looking to penetrate other commercial vehicle markets, and recently announced a deal in principle to do so for Vancouver-area bus and truck manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp.

Article content Although Electrovaya has nearly $200 million in market capitalization, it posted a U.S.$5.5-million net income loss through its first three quarters of 2021. Vidricaire has a connection to Electrovaya,saying he worked there and helped the company conduct its due diligence when it purchased the battery factory in Germany years ago. He said he is fluent in German having spent part of his childhood in Austria. That experience was formative, he said, adding Stromcore derives its name from the German word, “Strom,” in reference to an electrical current. Both companies declined to comment on each other, and both said they want to target the “premium” segment of the forklift market. Though Stromcore has not yet settled on an exact location for its proposed battery factory, it is looking in Quebec, where cheap clean electricity is plentiful and the provincial government is keen to foster a battery and zero-emission economy. Vidricaire said his company hopes to build a 250-megawatt hour plant, initially, but will choose a site with enough space to expand production to 10 gigawatt hours.

