Canada adds a monster 157,100 jobs in Sept, unemployment rate hits 18-month low

OTTAWA — The Canadian economy posted a monster gain of 157,100 jobs in September, almost three times the number expected, and the unemployment rate hit an 18-month low of 6.9%, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Canada has now regained the employment levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, Statscan said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 65,000 new jobs in September and for the unemployment rate to fall to 6.9% from 7.1% in August. The rate last hit 6.9% in February 2020.

All the gains came in full time employment, which posted an increase of 193,600 new jobs, and were split evenly between the public and private sectors. The economy shed 36,500 part-time positions.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.2496 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.03 U.S. cents, up around 0.3% on the day.

