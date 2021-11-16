Can Solana’s growth outpace Ethereum? By Cointelegraph

The top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization keep changing over time as the industry matures. (SOL) has seen its value skyrocket so far this year and has been consistently processing over 2,500 transactions per second.
The cryptocurrency’s price, according to TradingView data, is up nearly 13,000% year-to-date as the year started with SOL trading slightly below $2. Solana is now changing hands-on exchanges for around $240.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.