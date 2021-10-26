Campari says Q3 spirits sales grew 12.8%, flags rising costs By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian spirits group Campari said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales rose 12.8% on a like-for-like basis versus the same period last year, boosted by strong aperitif consumption in the summer.

However the maker of Aperol and Campari bitters flagged risks coming from rising input costs and accelerated investments in the coming quarter, sending shares down 1.5% after results.

“For the rest of the year, we expect the positive brand momentum and favourable sales mix to continue in the last quarter, helping to partially offset the intensifying input cost pressure, particularly logistics costs, accelerated brand building investments, as well as structure costs phasing,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR