Camila Cabello Shares A Gorgeous No-Makeup, Post-Workout Selfie – Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello was ‘sweatin it’ as she snuck in a selfie of her stunning, makeup-free look following an outdoor workout. See the photo here.

Camila Cabello, 24, always looks gorgeous, even with no makeup on her face. And for the record, she’s even more beautiful when the makeup-free look comes after a rigorous workout! The “Never Be The Same” songstress proved that to be true to her Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 17, when she captured a no-makeup selfie outside while dressed in fitness attire, as can be seen below.

Camila was such a natural beauty in her selfie. She slightly turned her makeup-free face to the side, while she placed one her hands — which were done up in red nail polish — on her chest, just below several chain necklaces that she seemingly kept on for her workout. The former Fifth Harmony member wore a blue sports bra for the fitness activity. She had her brunette hair in a messy up-do, which was held together by a blue hair tie that matched her sports bra.

Camila captioned her photo, “sweatin it.” Her followers applauded the makeup-free, post-workout look. “u are glowing,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Beautiful,” with a yellow heart emoji. Once again, Camila has proven that she doesn’t need to get all dolled up to look gorgeous. She’s beautiful just the way she is!

As her Instagram page shows, Camila loves to stay active. On November 14, the Cuban native documented herself stretching on a workout mat outside with celebrity fitness trainer Jenna Willis. The week before, Camila shared two solo pics while on a scenic hike. During both those fitness activities, Camila wore absolutely no makeup — and she looked stunning through it all!