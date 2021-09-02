Camila Cabello Rocks Thong Bikini In Shawn Mendes Reunion Photos – Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello was spotted smiling from ear to ear upon reuniting with Shawn Mendes in Florida on Sept. 1.

Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, have both been working hard promoting their new projects — her new movie Cinderella, and his new song “Summer Of Love” — so when they reunited in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1, they looked super happy to see each other again.

Camila rocked a bikini top with matching thong bottoms and sheer pants during the joyous moment. The singer also looked makeup-free and wore her hair in a messy bun before running over to greet Shawn.

Meanwhile, Shawn rocked a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue pants as he was spotted emerging from an SUV with a backpack on. After Camila ran over to her boyfriend, he leaned in and gave her a warm hug. He also had a huge smile on his face, which is sweet to see.

Camila’s been pretty busy lately, and she recently flew to Los Angeles to promote Cinderella, an Amazon Prime adaptation of the classic fairytale.

Interestingly, while promoting the new movie on the Aug. 26 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Camila shut down engagement rumors after she sparked speculation by wearing a ring on her engagement finger in a recent TikTok video. “I just, I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger,” she said.

She and Shawn have been dating since 2019, so an engagement wouldn’t be surprising, but Camila says Shawn hasn’t proposed just yet.

“I’d actually like you to enlighten me. Which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn’t tell me either,” she added during the interview with Jimmy Fallon.