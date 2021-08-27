Camila Cabello Rocks Fierce New Bob After Short Hair Makeover – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Camila Cabello showed off her stylish new hairdo while rocking an all-black ensemble in a series of Instagram photos.

Camila Cabello has got a sweet new hairdo! The 24-year-old Cinderella star underwent a magical transformation herself by getting her long locks chopped off in favor of a stylish shoulder-length bob, which she showed off in a series of snapshots she shared to Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 26. In the pics, Camila sported her sexy new hairstyle while looking fierce in an all-black long-sleeved top, pants, and heels. The young beauty added to her stunning look with silver earrings, neon eyeliner, and a multi-colored manicure.

Camila credited her look to stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, makeup artist Patrick Ta, and hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. The “Havana” songstress captioned her post, “psychofreak,” and her followers overwhelmingly approved of the new hairdo in the comments section. “YOU’RE SO PRETTY ITS INSANE,” one fan said with the addition of three heart-eyed emojis. Another fan told Camila they “love her new style,” while others simply used more heart-eyed emojis and heart emojis to sum up their feelings about her brand-new look.

Beyond the photos, Camila also rocked her new hairstyle and all-black ensemble on Aug. 26 for a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the remote chat, Jimmy asked the stunning former Fifth Harmony songstress if she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes, after she appeared in a TikTok video rocking a sizable diamond ring on her engagement ring finger. But Camila insisted to host Jimmy Fallon that the superstars were not engaged — and even admitted that she simply doesn’t know which finger the ring goes on.

“I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger,” Camila explained. However, the singer did share to Jimmy that she has a tattoo of Shawn, 23, on her “lower back,” along with a tattoo that says “Taken.”