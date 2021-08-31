Camila Cabello Reveals Shawn Mendes Talks In His Sleep

“Like, mid-sentence, he’ll be like, ‘And I—’”
“He’s always sleep-talked, but it happened a lot during the pandemic because we were going to sleep together every night, that I stay up a little longer than he does, I’ll be on my iPad or reading or whatever,” she said.
“He just, like, is one of those people who as soon as he gets into bed is just like five minutes later… Like, mid-sentence, he’ll be like ‘And I—’” Cabello continued.
“I would be like reading or something and he would just like start sleep-talking and it would scare the shit out of me because he’d just be like, ‘Baby… That… Feels…. So… Good…’ and then he’d go back to sleep,” Cabello laughed.
“That is the first thing he ever said when he slept-talked, by the way,” she added. “I don’t know. I was like, ‘Thank you? I’m not really doing anything right now, but thanks.’”
“But he would just say random things like that. Can you imagine somebody opening their eyes, looking at you, but you know they’re asleep? Like? Can you imagine the terror of that?”
I really want to know what Mendes dreams about. You can watch Cabello’s full interview with Corden below:
