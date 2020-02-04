Camila Cabello presents Bob short haircut and fans are going crazy

%MINIFYHTML27990c4e824971dfab04a21875df2d2911% %MINIFYHTML27990c4e824971dfab04a21875df2d2912%

Camila Cabello sent shock waves through social networks when she shared a new photo on her official Instagram account with her 47.2 million followers. The photo surprised fans when Camila no longer shows her curly locks up to her waist, but instead wears a short shake with bangs. The hairstyle reminds of the 20s and wore a gold pin adorned with pearls and gems. The photo was for his next music video and he seems more likely to wear a wig instead of cutting his hair, but without real confirmation that his hair remains intact, many fans are going crazy.

Camila shared a legend along with the photo where she talked about the reason behind her long break from Instagram. She explained that sometimes she simply needs to take time for herself. You can see Camila's photo with the bob hairstyle and the subtitle she shared below.

Hi!!!! Usually, when I take these breaks from social networks, it is because I need some space or time away from it, I think it is healthy to know when you need time for yourself, that has been the most important thing I have worked on this year until now. Listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated, I am like … ok I need to give myself some space to stop. but I miss you and I love you guys !!!! Now I am in London working on Cinderella and I am having the best moment of my life TBH 🥺 here is a behind-the-scenes photo of a music video that will come out very soon … how are you? How's life!! How are your hearts! I will read some of the comments and reply 💕💕💕💕💕

This is not the first time Camila surprises fans with a short hairstyle. In January, he posted a photo with a sepia tone where he wore a platinum bob wig with pearls. The hairstyle was longer than her new photo and had no bangs. You can see that photo below.

What do you think of Camila Cabello's photos with bob hairstyle?

