Camila Cabello Looks Sad In First Photo Since Shawn Mendes Split – Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello stepped out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles following her breakup from Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old singer spent some time on Melrose on Monday, Nov. 22 and looked a bit downcast. She wore a vibrant red dress and black sandals for the outing.

The shopping excursion comes about a week after she and Shawn, 23, announced their split in a joint statement issued on Instagram on Nov. 17. After a two year romance and a longtime friendship, the couple said they’ve decided to end their romantic relationship, adding that their “love for one another” still remains strong.

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

While appearing on Apple Fitness+ and its Time to Walk program this week, Camila shed some insights about the role anxiety has played in her life, revealing that it took a toll on her relationship with Shawn prior to their split. The singer explained that she was already burnt out prior to COVID-19, noting that the pandemic exacerbated her struggles.

“I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious,” she shared. “I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there, and so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”

Camila added that she “asked for help” during that difficult time, explaining. “I tried a lot of different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat, definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there’s balance, that I have time for friendships and connection with people and I’m not just nose to the grindstone, not paying attention to my body and my needs.”

A source told PEOPLE that the split could be attributed to the stars going in “different directions.” The source said, “Things are different now. It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”