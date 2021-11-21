Camila Cabello Debuts Blue Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics – Hollywood Life

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to share new photos of her posing with light blue-green hair and a matching plunging top as she revealed she ‘cleans up well.’

Camila Cabello, 24, is looking incredible with bright new locks! The singer flaunted a light blue-green hair color in new Instagram pics she shared on Nov. 20, just three days after she announced her split from longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes. She also wore a matching plunging top that had big ruffles on the sleeves and showed a lot of skin.

“I clean up ok 👍🏼,” Camila captioned the post while also including a photo of her making a funny face while still sporting her regular brown hair. Once she shared the epic pics, her fans immediately took notice and couldn’t help but compliment her in the comments section.

“You look so good!” one follower enthused while another told her to “work it.” A third fan called her “amazing” and a fourth wrote that she was “really, really beautiful.” Camila’s look also included matching light blue shimmery eyeshadow and a natural-looking pink lipstick.

Camila’s latest hair makeover pics come after she and 23-year-old Shawn, who she dated for two years, both took to social media to release a statement about their breakup. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Camila and Shawn were considered one of the hottest couples of their generation so the news definitely came as a shock to many. They first started dating in 2019 after becoming good friends and weren’t shy about showing off PDA on outings and adorable pics on a regular basis. They also collaborated musically for a second time on the sexy single “Señorita,” which allowed them to be publicly playful with their romantic status.