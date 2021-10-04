Calpers’ CEO Frost hopes COP26 yields more green-investing data

Article content BOSTON — An upcoming United Nations climate summit will give world leaders a chance to push for standardized measures of areas like corporate carbon emissions, the head of the largest U.S. pension fund said on Monday. Marcie Frost, chief executive of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said she is optimistic leaders at the event known as “COP26” will take an important step in slowing global warming by helping investors decide which companies to buy or sell.

Article content “When institutional funds like Calpers are making allocation decisions on this data, we believe that will be a bit of an inflection point,” said Frost, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference. With $469 billion under management as of June 30 Calpers has been influential in driving the adoption of standards to measure corporations’ so-called ESG impact on environmental, social and governance topics. Currently investors are faced with a wide variety of ESG ratings systems from private companies to measure areas ranging from their greenhouse gas reduction targets to the diversity of their workforces. Corporations have space to offer statements that sound ambitious but don’t stand up to scrutiny, Frost said.