Calmer world markets outweigh hawkish Fed, send dollar lower

Article content LONDON — The dollar slipped on Thursday off one-month highs reached after the Federal Reserve set the stage for interest rate hikes next year and a pick-up in global market sentiment encouraged traders to foray out of the greenback. The Fed headlined a week of central bank meetings that will likely see Norway become the first developed nation to raise interest rates since the pandemic. The Fed too struck a hawkish tone, setting the stage to start tapering bond purchases in November and at a faster pace than analysts had anticipated.

Article content Nine of the U.S. central bank’s 18 policymakers projected borrowing costs will need to rise next year, inducing markets to bring forward the timing of the first rate rise to January 2023. The dollar and bond yields however fell, with many seeing the Fed as having left some policy wiggle room to slow down if needed. There was also relative calm on the Chinese front, even though stricken developer Evergrande is unlikely to meet a bond coupon due on Thurday “A lot of the dollar strength we saw on Friday and Monday was down to risk aversion. The Fed slightly raised its median (interest rate) expectations for 2023 but you are still talking of a terminal rate of 1.5%-1.7% which is ok but not situation where you get an aggressive bid for the dollar,” said Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at asset manager UBP.