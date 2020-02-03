Callum Smith warns that he is a & # 39; bad fight & # 39; for Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez | Boxing News





Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez has not yet confirmed the details of his first fight in 2020

Callum Smith warned that it is a "bad fight,quot; for Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Álvarez as negotiations continue with possible opponents for the next fight of the Mexican star.

& # 39; Canelo & # 39; He has not yet announced his first fight of 2020, despite being initially linked to a surprise clash against Ryota Murata in Japan, and Smith could remain on a restricted list with Billy Joe Saunders, a fellow super middleweight world champion.

The "super,quot; owner of the WBA dismissed the suggestions that it is too great a risk for the four-peso world champion, but Smith believes that his superior size and strength would pose serious problems for "Canelo."

Callum Smith has been named as a possible enemy for Canelo

It is also believed that Billy Joe Saunders is on the restricted list for the Mexican

"I think everyone is waiting to see who they choose," Smith said. Football am.

"If it's me, I'd be happy. If not, I'm in a good division, there are a lot of big fights for me, outside & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, so I'm in a good position. It's just sitting and waiting and hopefully we can order one of the big names.

"The styles make fights. I think I'm a little bad for him. I'm 6 feet 3 inches, I'm much bigger than him, I can hit. As for the style, I'm not ideal for fighting, but I'm not taking anything away from him. & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, is a special fighter and is one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world for a reason.

"I would not say that he has avoided me. I simply believe that there is a large list of opponents who want to fight him, so he has the option of many, and he chooses who he wants to fight with. Whoever gets the job takes it."

Daniel Jacobs could be an alternative enemy in America

Instead, a great British battle could be organized with Saunders, if Canelo does not choose either of the two men, or Smith could go to the United States in search of a major fight.

"Billy Joe Saunders is another Brit who has a world title, it's a good national fight," said Smith.

"Daniel Jacobs is a great name in the United States, which is obviously a place where I want my name to be bigger, so there are big potential fights for me."

