California seeks major limits on new oil drilling near communities

California on Thursday unveiled a plan to ban new permitting of oil wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of homes, schools and hospitals to protect public health.

The move is a win for state environmental justice advocates that have long lobbied for stricter regulations around siting of oil and gas operations near places where people live.

If finalized, the rules would be among the most aggressive in the nation.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the proposal at a press conference in the Los Angeles-area neighborhood of Wilmington, a primarily Latino community that is adjacent to a major oil field.