Chile, ever since Governor Newsom won the recall election, he’s been applying pressure to the pen, signing a new ethnic studies into law.

Just made official on Friday, Newsom signed, sealed, and delivered a bill that requires students to take an ethnic studies course that will be needed to graduate high school.

“Ethnic studies courses enable students to learn their own stories — and those of their classmates,” Newsom stated.

A press release from Newsom’s office stated that ethnic studies will “help expand educational opportunities in schools, teach students about the diverse communities that comprise California and boost academic engagement and attainment for students,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

The law will apply to those who graduate in 2030.

This comes as elected officials have challenged and opposed teaching the Critical Race Theory. While other leaders like Governor Abbott have voiced they don’t deem it necessary, Newsome feels otherwise.

“America is shaped by our shared history, much of it painful and etched with woeful injustice. [We] must understand our nation’s full history if we expect them to one day build a more just society,” Newsom stated.

It’s also reported that California is the first state to do so.

After the death of George Floyd, California made it a responsibility to focus on racial inequality.

