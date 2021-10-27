California Man Says He Ate Nearly Every Meal At Six Flags For $150 A Year And Paid Off His Student Loans

Who would’ve thought paying for a season pass at Six Flags could save you thousands of dollars? Well, one California man found a life hack that takes a lot of commitment, if nothing else, to reap those kinds of benefits.

After eating nearly all his meals at Six Flags for about seven years, a 33-year-old electrical engineer named Dylan claims he was able to pay down his student loans, get married and buy a house!

The cost is about $150 a year but in the end, he saved thousands. “You can pay around $150 for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day,” Dylan told Mel Magazine. “If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day.”

His journey started in 2014 on the first day of his internship when Dylan noticed the roller coasters of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia from the windows of his new office.

It didn’t hurt that he had a love for roller coasters but he noticed the added bonus of eating his meals at the park when deciding on which annual pass to get.

Considering his office was just a five-minute drive away from the theme park, getting the pass that included the food was a no-brainer.

“That entire first year, I don’t think I ever went to the grocery store,” Dylan said. “I timed it so I was able to go there during my lunch break, go back to work, then stop back for dinner on my way home.”

But let’s be real, Six Flags’ carnival-inspired fare didn’t make it easy for Dylan.

“The first year, the menu was kind of lame — all you could get was a burger and fries, or a pizza and breadsticks, or this pathetic sandwich and a refillable soda cup,” Dylan recalls. “It wasn’t healthy at all, which was rough.”

As time went on, Dylan slowed down the frequency of how often he was getting his grub on at the park.

“My wife moved in and I stopped doing dinners — and weekends, too, since she’s not as big into roller coasters as I am,” he said.

At the same time, the menu began to expand and even featured a few vegan options. But when the dining pass began to include a snack along with the two meals, that’s when Dylan said things got “dangerous.”

“Separate from the meal, you could get Dippin’ Dots, sundaes, churros, pretzels — all that type of stuff. That’s when I started adding weight,” he said.

Dylan, who still eats at the park, says he appreciated the addition of healthier options such as the carne asada salad to the menu.

Though he says he’s never kept an official tally of how many meals he’s eaten at the park, Dylan guesses it’s well beyond 2,000, making his overall price-per-meal around 50 cents.

He has no plans to stop taking advantage of the park’s dining pass.

“We just bought a house here, so I’m not really going anywhere,” he said. “As long as they keep changing the menu, I’m happy.”

