California judge rules for drugmakers in major opioid lawsuit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties who accused four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic, saying they had failed at trial to prove their $50 billion case.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling finding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:) Ltd, Endo International (NASDAQ:) PLC and AbbVie Inc (NYSE:)’s Allergan (NYSE:) unit not liable for creating a public nuisance.
