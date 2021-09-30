California judge questions counties’ opioid case against drugmakers at trial’s end

Article content A California judge on Thursday said several large counties accusing four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic had presented a “dearth of evidence” during a multi-billion dollar trial to support finding the companies’ pain pill marketing caused the health crisis. Judge Peter Wilson sharply questioned the counties’ lawyer during closing arguments about what evidence would support finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie Inc’s Allergan unit liable for the epidemic.

Article content Fidelma Fitzpatrick, a lawyer for the populous Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Oakland, argued the drugmakers’ marketing downplayed opioids’ addictive risks and promoted them for broader uses than intended. That advertising led to billions of pain pills flooding their communities over 20 years and an ongoing rise in opioid overdose deaths, Fitzpatrick said in her closing argument. “Those promotional activities worked,” she said. But Wilson, the Orange County Superior Court judge presiding over the non-jury trial, said the plaintiffs lacked evidence showing the marketing caused doctors to write inappropriate, rather than appropriate, prescriptions. Wilson said policymakers seemed to have known an increase in prescriptions of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved opioids could result in “regrettable” abuse yet accepted that as a trade-off to ensure pain was treated.