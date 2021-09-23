California governor signs measure to protect warehouse workers

Article content

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure expanding protections for warehouse workers, his office said on Wednesday.

The new provisions of the measure, called AB 701, require companies to tell workers of production quota descriptions and bar use of algorithms affecting such basic rights as rest periods and bathroom breaks or infringe health and safety laws.

“The legislation ensures workers cannot be fired or retaliated against for failing to meet an unsafe quota,” Newsom’s office said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lOVVyv. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)