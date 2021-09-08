California Calls For Conservation Due to Heat Taxing Grid

Article content

(Bloomberg) — California’s grid operator warned that power supplies may be tight on Wednesday and called for voluntary energy conservation.

The California Independent System Operator said it expects an increase in air conditioning demand with above-normal temperatures forecast for the state and the rest of the U.S. West, according to a statement Tuesday. To reduce stress on the grid, officials will ask residents to cut back on their power use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

In late July, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to shore up power supplies amid concerns about possible shortages this summer. A severe drought has reduced the output of the state’s hydroelectric power plants while several new power projects have been delayed.

Over the weekend, a large energy storage system was knocked offline after some of its battery modules overheated.

