California Becomes the Most ‘Crypto-Ready’ Province in the US By CoinQuora

California Becomes the Most ‘Crypto-Ready’ Province in the US



California ranks highest as the most crypto-ready state in the US.

The state tops in crypto-related Google (NASDAQ:) searches, presence of ATMs, and blockchain-related bills in the US.

New Jersey, Texas, and Florida follow after as other crypto-ready states.

The state of California takes the cake in a global crypto-ready index review by Crypto Head. Coming out on top, California now ranks as the most crypto-ready state in the United States of America.

Specifically, California has become the first among other US states to rank the highest in certain crypto-related Google searches. This includes Bitcoin ATM installations as well as a number of blockchain-related bills in the country.

To highlight, in terms of crypto-ready index score rating among four specific US-based states, California has the highest threshold score of 5.72 out of 10. Next in line is New Jersey with a score of 5.44. Following after are the states of

