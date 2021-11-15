Calgary to invest $6 million into venture capital fund to boost tech sector

The investment will be made by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary that aims to help diversify Calgary’s economy

CALGARY — The City of Calgary says it will invest $6 million into a venture capital fund in an effort to boost the city’s growing tech sector.

OCIF says it has selected Accelerate Fund III LP, an early-stage angel co-investment fund managed by Yaletown Partners in partnership with non-profit organization The A100.