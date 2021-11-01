Calgary Aggregate Recycling Inc. awarded $8 million grant to construct Canada’s first Soil Reuse Facility

The facility, made possible through a grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta, will stimulate a wealth of social, environmental and economic benefits for Albertans

Article content CALGARY, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary Aggregate Recycling Inc. (CAR), an Indigenous-owned concrete, asphalt, and aggregate recycling business, is proud to announce it has been awarded $8 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to develop a C&D Waste Recycling Plant, a fully-operational soil reuse facility – the first of its kind in Canada and second in North America. This soil reuse facility will exist within CAR’s current facility and will recycle contaminated and mixed soils unsuitable for use in new construction, leading to significant waste reduction, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, economic recovery, and long-term sustainability. Made possible by ERA’s Shovel-Ready Challenge through the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction fund (TIER), this world-class facility will be operational in the fall of 2022.

Article content By weight, contaminated soil is Alberta’s largest hazardous waste stream, with an estimated three million tonnes of contaminated soil landfilled in Alberta annually. CAR’s evidence-based technology has been proven to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry by diverting this contaminated waste away from landfills and transforming them into high-demand products for reuse. With the adoption of this technology, that soil can be remediated, and the land will be available for use, including residential. “At Calgary Aggregate, our mission is to reduce the cost of construction – socially, environmentally and economically,” says Travis Powell, President, Calgary Aggregate Recycling Inc. “With the support from ERA and the Government of Alberta, we are pleased to construct Canada’s first C&D Waste Recycling Plant to disrupt the out-of-date practices in the construction industry with economical and viable solutions to position Alberta as a leader in sustainable and responsible construction.”

Article content A true turnkey operation that will put Alberta at the leading-edge of sustainable construction, CAR’s soil reuse facility will reduce soil waste in landfills, reduce aggregate mining, reclaim communities, reduce environmental impacts and create jobs. The facility will have the capacity to recycle 600,000 tonnes of excavated construction materials annually, redirect 510,000 tonnes of soil from landfills and reduce GHG emissions in Alberta by an estimated 22,567 tonnes annually. This is a 65 per cent reduction to the baseline conventional disposal model. Commercial implementation and market adoption of the soil reuse facility will also result in short and long-term economic benefits, including direct employment for Calgarians from the construction and operation of the facility and new tax bases for municipalities and the province.

Article content The biggest reduction in GHG emissions will come from the centralized location of the facility, eliminating the need for waste being hauled more than 350 km to landfill sites. This facility is a steppingstone for greater emissions reduction as Alberta begins to widely adopt this technology and build more facilities of its kind. “Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Shovel-Ready Challenge is unlocking innovation and mobilizing private spending to create economic opportunities and improve environmental performance,” said Steve MacDonald, CEO, ERA. “This investment builds on Alberta’s strengths across sectors and turns emission reduction ambitions into action.” ERA and the Government of Alberta awarded CAR the grant to proceed with the facility because of its strong alignment with Alberta’s sustainability needs and priorities.

Article content About Calgary Recycling Aggregate Inc. Calgary Aggregate Recycling has a 30-year legacy and partners with industry on demolitions, road removal and onsite concrete breakout projects. CAR is committed to building a sustainable future and with our state-of-the-art equipment and experienced team, we are recycling material into the highest quality construction and landscaping products. Together with our customers we keep over 250,000 tons of concrete and 120,000 tons of asphalt out of landfills every year. Calgary Aggregate Recycling is a sister company of KLS Earthworks Inc. (KLS), an Indigenous-owned business in operation since 1990. About Emissions Reduction Alberta For 12 years, ERA has been investing the revenues from the carbon price paid by large final emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since ERA was established in 2009, they have committed $821 million toward 221 projects worth $6.6 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative reductions of 42.3 million tonnes of CO₂e by 2030. Media inquiries

Ashley Tymko

Brookline Public Relations

403-608-0392

atymko@brooklinepr.com

