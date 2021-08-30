‘Cajun Navy’ volunteers race to help in Ida’s wake

Article content HOUMA — In the small city of Houma, Louisiana, about an hour southwest of New Orleans, volunteer rescue workers with a “Cajun Navy” group struggled in the wee hours of Monday to navigate streets strewn with trees toppled by Hurricane Ida’s ferocious winds. The group had sped down from Lafayette after getting reports of people trapped by the fierce storm’s floodwaters. Rob Gaudet, a 52-year-old software developer from Baton Rouge, fielded dozens of distress calls about hard-hit communities.

Article content “If they can get on the roof, that’s better. You don’t want to be in the attic when the water is rising,” he told a caller worried about two older women stuck in waist-deep water in LaPlace, to the northwest of New Orleans. The Cajun Navy, a term coined to describe volunteer boat owners who helped with rescues in the wake of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, has become a familiar presence at U.S. natural disaster scenes. Neither trained first responders nor medical professionals, they show up with the basic goal of helping get people out of immediate harm’s way. A group of four men from Texas and Georgia piled into two full-sized trucks after midnight on Monday to offer assistance in Houma, which saw massive wind damage but no major flooding. They found the working-class town draped in power lines, fallen signs and billboards. Many roads were impassable.