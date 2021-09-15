Caitlyn Jenner Loses California Governor Recall Election As Gavin Newsom Remains In Office 

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner’s aspirations to become California’s next governor will have to take some time to happen after she was one of the many candidates that lost the recall election to the current governor, Gavin Newsom.

According to People, Caitlyn received approximately 55,000 votes, which is equivalent to 1.1 percent, and Newsom received 5.8 million votes to keep him in office.

After the results of the election were clear, Caitlyn spoke with reporters, where the disappointment was made pretty clear. Caitlyn said, “I can’t believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office. It’s a shame, honestly, it’s a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve.”

She continued, “When I decided to do this, I was coming in as an outsider. I’ve been around politics a long time, but never actually running for office, and I really thought I need some great people to surround me, to help me, get through this, that know the ins and outs of politics. And I was able to assemble a great group of people.”

Caitlyn Jenner, a GOP candidate in California's recall, speaks after the vote to remove Gov. Newsom failed: "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office. It's a shame." https://t.co/cagDpkFQdS pic.twitter.com/2cONQbrtMu — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 15, 2021

During her campaign run, Caitlyn showed her support for initiatives such as continuing to build the wall. As we previously reported, last month she tweeted, “At border now and people illegally entering! As governor, I will finish the wall with state funds! @GavinNewsom has failed us allowing illegal immigration to run rampant in our state”

According to CBS News, after the polls closed and it was projected that the “no” votes would win the election, Governor Newsom said, “‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state. We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression.”

