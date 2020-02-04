Caitlyn Jenner confirms that she's finished with the dating game

OK! Magazine

The former star of & # 39; I Am Cait & # 39; She cannot find herself in a relationship in the future and wants to remain single for the rest of her life now that she is 70 years old.

Up News Info –

Caitlyn Jenner He has insisted that he is not "seeking" love.

The 70-year-old reality star has been single since separating from his wife Kris Jenner in 2013, although he faced rumors of romance with 23 years of age Sophia Hutchins, who lives with her in Malibu.

%MINIFYHTML2f899916330e682dc27872d8c9b2c13311% %MINIFYHTML2f899916330e682dc27872d8c9b2c13312%

While Caitlyn has previously denied that there is anything between her and Sophia, she once again affirmed that during a conversation with America's OK. magazine, and added to the publication that the possibility of finding a new partner is low in its list of priorities.

"To be honest, I don't see myself having a relationship with anyone in the future. It's not what I'm looking for," he said. "I have many other things in my life. On a scale of one to 10, that is one. I have married three times. I have followed that path. I am 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I do not even think of that ".

<br />

Caitlyn's comments come after Sophia told In Touch Weekly magazine that she can't see the former Olympian, who has been married three times, walking down the hall again.

"Caitlyn will never, ever, remarry," Sophia said. "Caitlyn is 70 years old and has divorced three times and has 10 children! It's over."