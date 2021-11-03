Caitlyn Jenner Claims That O.J. Simpson Told Nicole Brown Simpson “I’ll Kill You And Get Away With It”

Caitlyn Jenner has shared her insight on who she believes is responsible for Nicole Brown Simpson’s passing. She claims that O.J. Simpson is “obviously” who murdered Nicole back in 1994. Caitlyn said that Nicole told ex-wife Kris Jenner that O.J. would “kill her and get away with it.”

She was not clear on when exactly Kris relayed the information, but shared the story during an appearance on the reality show ‘Big Brother VIP’ based in Australia. After a castmate initiated the conversation about the O.J. Simpson trial, Caitlyn flat out accused O.J. of committing the murders.

“Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,” Caitlyn said. “Then Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately she was right.”

Caitlyn was married to Kris at the time of Nicole’s death. Kris allegedly shared a relationship with both Nicole and O.J., who were married between 1985 and 1992. Caitlyn told castmates on the show that Nicole’s passing and the subsequent trial made it a “very difficult time” for their family.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” Caitlyn said. “Nicole was Kris’ best friend. Had been for a long time.”

According to Newsweek, Kris’ ex-husband and father to her Kardashian children, Robert Kardashian Sr. worked on a team of lawyers representing O.J. Police named him the prime suspect in the murders of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. insisted on his innocence throughout the high-profile trial. The justice system eventually acquitted him for the double-murders. . In 1997, the court found him liable for the deaths in a civil case presented by the victims’ families.

Caitlyn also shared that she visited Nicole’s home just two days before her death. She didn’t give further insight on the state of things during said visit. However, she detailed Kris’ immediate reaction following the initial verdict.

“We were at the courthouse. We’re watching what’s going on in the other room, and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should have listened to Nicole,” Caitlyn said. “She was right right from the beginning.’”

