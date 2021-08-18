Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Pension rode a rising stock market and private equity gains to a 5.6 per cent return in the first half of 2021, outperforming its benchmark Photo by Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press files

Article content Quebec’s US$309-billion pension manager rode a rising stock market and private equity gains to a 5.6 per cent return in the first half of 2021, outperforming its benchmark.

Article content Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec said the private equity portfolio, which gained 13.5 per cent in the six-moth period, was boosted by Caisse’s “growth-through-acquisition” strategies and by investments in insurance, technology and health care. The public stock portfolio returned 11.4 per cent, about 2 percentage points above its benchmark. That helped make up for losses in fixed income as rising interest rates depressed bond markets. “In the first half of 2021, our teams continued to position the portfolios to navigate a new environment, especially in real estate and equity markets, where ongoing initiatives are already producing tangible results,” Chief Executive Officer Charles Emond said in a written statement. “During the period, we also increased our exposure to promising sectors, such as logistics and technology.”

Article content Caisse, Canada’s second-largest pension manager, said the overall return was 1.2 points higher than its 4.4 per cent benchmark. Net assets were $390 billion (US$309 billion) as of June 30, compared with $365.5 billion at the end of last year. Real assets, which include infrastructure and real estate, rose 4.1 per cent, beating its 0.4 per cent benchmark, mainly on the strength of new economy assets, such as logistics, renewable energy and telecommunications, Caisse said. In 2020, exposure to malls and office buildings weighed on the firm’s performance. Its worst showing last year came from its real estate unit, Ivanhoe Cambridge, which has since accelerated a repositioning toward sectors such as industrial, technology and life sciences, as well as sustainable housing, the pension manager said.

