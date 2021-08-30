Cage Marks New Decentralized Meme Revolution, Launches C4G3 Token By CoinQuora

- C4G3, have just launched their governance token to prepare for takeoff the concept of a Decentralized Meme Index.
- Within just 48 hours, the token secured listings on top exchanges and crypto market overview sites.
- The token will govern the Cage ecosystem and later be used to mine the Cage Meme Index.
Pioneers of a new decentralized meme revolution, Cage, has just launched its governance token C4G3 to prepare for takeoff the concept of a Decentralized Meme Index. The project is set to restructure the meme token market by awarding meme tokens the property of being a store of value.
Within just the first 48 hours of its launch, C4G3 has secured listings at top exchanges including Uniswap, ShibaSwap, and Tokpie. Its information has also been added to CoinGecko, Etherscan, and DEXTools. Up until now, It has managed to secure an impressive 300+ holders and is
