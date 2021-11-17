C-Murder Makes His Love For Monica Clear In Recent Instagram Post—“We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love”

Roommates, although he’s still currently incarcerated, C-Murder rarely misses an opportunity to let everyone know just how much he loves his long-time on again/off again boo Monica—and he recently took to social media to reinforce just how much he cares about her. In an Instagram post, C-Murder wrote some touching words about Monica, specifically that it has always been “real love” between them.

During recent performance, Monica performed her 1998 song “For You I Will” and she added C-Murder’s name to the lyrics, which prompted the crowd to scream out “Free C-Murder.” Getting wind of what happened, C-Murder not only reposted the clip, but also posted a photo of Monica with an emotional caption.

“My baby kilt it at the show. Her sanging this outfit a #TRUqueen we knew from day 1 this was real love. No opinion changes a fact and we got the history to prove that . If you know me you know how I’m coming bout her,” his caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported back in September of 2020, Monica revealed that she has been actively working behind the scenes to get C-Murder released from prison—even enlisting Kim Kardashian for help.

“I was never trying to discredit anybody else. I did not know Kim well; I knew her in passing. I started watching, and before reaching out to her, I researched, I researched her father, I researched why this was a desire of hers. Before ever asking Corey or talking to Corey, or even stepping to Lala (Anthony), who is actually who put us in contact with each other the real way.”

She continued, adding that “If it were your sister brother or cousin you would want someone to do the same. I could care less about who has been in [C-Murder’s] life because right now he is property of the state of Louisiana, and until that changes, I don’t care about anything else.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post C-Murder Makes His Love For Monica Clear In Recent Instagram Post—“We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love” appeared first on The Shade Room.