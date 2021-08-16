C$ falls as China data eclipses ‘nothingburger’ election call

expectations,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at

The currency was pressured by “a sharp fall in global growth

since last Tuesday at 1.2584.

greenback, or 79.55 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2571 to the

economic growth in China weighed on investor sentiment,

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as data showing slower

Cambridge Global Payments.

Global share markets slid after a raft of Chinese

economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the

engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem

the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and

copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to global economic

prospects. U.S. crude futures settled 1.7% lower at

$67.29 a barrel, while copper was down 1.6%.

Trudeau on Sunday called an election for Sept. 20, betting

that high vaccination rates against the coronavirus and a

post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and

strengthen his grip on power.

“Trudeau’s polling margin remains wide, and currency markets