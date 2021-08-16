C$ falls as China data eclipses ‘nothingburger’ election call

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as data showing slower

economic growth in China weighed on investor sentiment,

overshadowing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s early

election call.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2571 to the

greenback, or 79.55 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level

since last Tuesday at 1.2584.

The currency was pressured by “a sharp fall in global growth

expectations,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at

Cambridge Global Payments.

Global share markets slid after a raft of Chinese

economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the

engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem

the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and

copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to global economic

prospects. U.S. crude futures settled 1.7% lower at

$67.29 a barrel, while copper was down 1.6%.

Trudeau on Sunday called an election for Sept. 20, betting

that high vaccination rates against the coronavirus and a

post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and

strengthen his grip on power.

“Trudeau’s polling margin remains wide, and currency markets

see very little daylight between the parties on fiscal and

economic policy,” Schamotta said. “The election is something of

a nothingburger from an FX perspective.”

Domestic data for June was mixed. Factory sales jumped by

2.1% from May, while wholesale trade fell by 0.8%.

Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed home

sales falling in July for the fourth straight month, down 3.5%

from June.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

hit its lowest level since Aug. 4 at 1.122% before

recovering to 1.154%, down 3 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

and Jonathan Oatis)

