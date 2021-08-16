Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as data showing slower
economic growth in China weighed on investor sentiment,
overshadowing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s early
election call.
The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2571 to the
greenback, or 79.55 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level
since last Tuesday at 1.2584.
The currency was pressured by “a sharp fall in global growth
expectations,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at
Cambridge Global Payments.
Global share markets slid after a raft of Chinese
economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the
engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem
the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and
copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to global economic
prospects. U.S. crude futures settled 1.7% lower at
$67.29 a barrel, while copper was down 1.6%.
Trudeau on Sunday called an election for Sept. 20, betting
that high vaccination rates against the coronavirus and a
post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and
strengthen his grip on power.
“Trudeau’s polling margin remains wide, and currency markets
see very little daylight between the parties on fiscal and
economic policy,” Schamotta said. “The election is something of
a nothingburger from an FX perspective.”
Domestic data for June was mixed. Factory sales jumped by
2.1% from May, while wholesale trade fell by 0.8%.
Data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed home
sales falling in July for the fourth straight month, down 3.5%
from June.
Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
hit its lowest level since Aug. 4 at 1.122% before
recovering to 1.154%, down 3 basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Jonathan Oatis)
